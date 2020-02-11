Transcript for Remembering Sean Connery

Jackpot. Sean Connery was an icon. A need century manly and it's just what would it take for you to see things my way the man who brought sex appeal and dry wit to double 07 that made James Bond movies and an international phenomenon. I think my Marxist who think. Notes the rights aren't. Immunities Connery starring in seven bond films from doctor no and you only live twice. Diamonds are forever and never say never again the current bond Daniel Craig calling him. One of the true greats of cinema he defined in Iraq and a sty ill. The wit and charm portrayed on screen could only be measured in megawatts. Connor he's starting his career as a milkman and coming in at number three in the 1950 mr. universe competition Darrell Hammond who infamous leak laid him on S and L saying quote. Sorry to hear of the passing of Sean Connery always love doing my silly impressions of him mole. No election a sound all the way to wash I. Curry's wife saying quote he had dementia and it took his whole on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fights adding he was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man it is going to be very hard without him Connery asked what he hopes to be remembered for. The longevity of every. Would continue and send. Still these awful movies. Stuff. And there still was choose your government. He would go on to win an Oscar for his work in the untouchables. We could become usually get people tonight. People would essentially used to the hospital gives him when I used to block catch fish. And of course playing Indiana jones' brain father in Indiana Jones and the last group sing. And Google news. Daniel Craig also said if John wherever he is I hope there's a golf course and get this in 1971 he was paid. All lot of money active and to return as James Bond for diamonds are forever which according to Hollywood folklore. He donated all the charity guys quite the legend there will think you.

