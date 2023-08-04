Sailors accused of spying for China

Investigators say two U.S. Navy sailors shared classified details about military operations with Chinese spies in exchange for thousands of dollars. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the details.

August 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live