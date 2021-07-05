Transcript for School-bus hijacking caught on camera

This is the moment authorities in Columbia, South Carolina C a US army trainee from a nearby base shoved his way onto a school bus. The army issue rifle in hand as kids were boarding the bus for elementary school. I was worried. The ten year okay hundred James was one of eighteen kids on the box iron and yelling any arsenal must. Aaron the most out little hope and a lot heat there are. Him or eat any. I'll we're. Saying Google grow change and soon are not all. An ounce candle I don't need not Coxe news. Police say 23 older bond calavo was trying to leave the military and told the bus driver to drive him to the next town. So you get home to New Jersey. These kids and a bus driver. Where they're traumatized. And and feared her life. But thankfully after several minutes cause and stopped the bus and allow the children and the driver to get off. And many continue to drive the bus or short distance wearing a man and a bus and took up cultural it. Calavo with a eventually captured and charged with nineteen counts of kidnapping. Armed robbery and carjacking the kids were not harmed authorities credit the bus driver for staying calm. Key under his mom she's relieved to have her son home safe and sound. Or. You all. Let. Me. You'll be here. It turns out clauses weapon was not loaded because he was only three weeks into his training and you trainees are not given bullets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.