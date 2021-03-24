Transcript for Shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

At the beginning of 221 we met gorilla glue haired girl. Yeah. India that we met this cat I mean lawyer how much. And now the internet's new obsession is cinnamon shrimp crunched the creepy crustacean combo going viral when Ellie based comedian Jensen Clark. Shared this photo writing. Cinnamon toast crunch and wired their shrimp tails in my serial. Adding this is not a bit. In case anyone thought he was joking the brand tweeting back saying it appeared to be an accumulation of cinnamon sugar. And that there was no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. That prompting the comedian to further his investigation of the cinnamon seafood carp maintaining a sense of humor throughout his back and forth with the cereal brand writing. OK I've sent you a DN fair warning I looked different since eating your cereal today a General Mills spokesman saying while we are still investigating this matter we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the packets to investigate further. But carb is doing his own investigation bringing that god forsaken box to a lab seventies this story is that weird it up already carts married to Topanga from Boy Meets World what is your problem. That you didn't have to paying and cinnamon shrimp crimes 12021 big bingo card. Anyway you've got the latest is that cart has revealed an actual crest station researcher is going to. More full logically identified a shrimp using my Chris got be so. Will have to stay tuned and see how this plays out a lot of people invested in this story. Tenants rent cricket Mel no way you're ever ran away so his name is cart. Okay that's crazy are you saying there's something fishy going on here. He's there to debate got it they loved to Baghdad but also that liberals cry them like how it. This is their savings at the buildup of sugar right or you know they said that it was like at all the extra cinnamon sugar just sometimes like compounds together it's not mixed properly I mean. But if you take a close look at those pictures it wrote I mean come and me let's get me deceiving though now I mean. And plus senate Democrat is my favorite favorite favorite cereal inside childhood says IE I don't want anything to mess with that. I think they're saying savory crew bears down that it must have happened after it left Barrett like packaging factory like maybe it happened to the grocery store someone with messing with they eat out outside of that General Mills realm of things okay. And we'll set the investigation. Going on your side figure well.

