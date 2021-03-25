Transcript for Southern border crisis

After weeks of pressure and promises of transparency the Biden administration finally allowing journalists into a facility housing unaccompanied migrant children the administration carefully controlling what the camera could capture. Children playing soccer and classrooms ready for students. The images in stark contrast to photos release by congressman Henry quiet showing a different overcrowded facility. I recently yeah because I think it's important to. Have the public know what's happening this morning the number of migrant children in US custody without a parent is roughly 161000. Approaching a record the Pentagon has approved a request used to military bases to house some of them an air force base in Colorado is also under consideration. President Biden says the surge started doing the trump administration the Republicans blamed Biden for rolling back the former president's immigration policies. This is not trumps fault that's a bunch of BS. This is Pollard took policy choices that were ill conceived that have blown out and Biden administration's face. And now ABC news has confirmed immigration authorities to reduce overcrowding have been releasing a growing number of migrants from custody booked for the a given court date. Something the White House initially described as inaccurate president Biden has now tapped vice president Connolly Harris to leave the administration's efforts to stem the influx said the border. There are many factors that lead residents leave the country. Wow we're clear that people should not come to the border now. We also understand that people enforce the law. And vice president and vice president Connolly Harris has admitted that the influx of my grandchildren. And the border its quote a huge problem that won't be fixed overnight.

