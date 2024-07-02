'Swimming for my life': Shark attack victim reflects

After losing a leg in a brutal shark attack last year, a former Yale swim team member is bouncing back, now competing with Team USA in this summer’s Paralympics. ABC News’ Danny New reports.

July 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live