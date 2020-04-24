-
Now Playing: We love this hospital staff’s dance to Pitbull’s song ‘I Believe That We Will Win’
-
Now Playing: ‘Kindness is contagious’: woman draws positive message in her driveway
-
Now Playing: Celebrities stepping up during pandemic
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus death toll will reach 50,000 Friday
-
Now Playing: New struggle as jobless numbers surge
-
Now Playing: This dancer-turned-bar owner is determined to pay for her staff’s health benefits
-
Now Playing: This teacher is going above and beyond to keep her students engaged
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Closer look at jobs and wages lost during pandemic
-
Now Playing: These preschool teachers for students with autism keep their classrooms connected
-
Now Playing: How letter carriers keep delivering mail despite coronavirus dangers
-
Now Playing: The hard-working heroes who are doing some of the toughest jobs during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Global music icon David Guetta raised over $700,000 to help with COVID-19 relief
-
Now Playing: This little boy celebrated his 6th birthday with a caravan of friends and family
-
Now Playing: Couple celebrates 1 year anniversary despite 800 miles and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old gets ‘Dog Parade’ for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Sea otter celebrates 20th birthday with seafood cake
-
Now Playing: Lacey Stone’s no-equipment home workout
-
Now Playing: Samin Nosrat answers all questions about ‘quaran-cooking’
-
Now Playing: More ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for Earth Day