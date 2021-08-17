Transcript for Utah zoo handler attacked by alligator

And no to the dramatic video of a zoo worker being attacked by an alligator. That Gator clamping down on the woman's arm and pulling her into the water when won rave bystanders decided to take action. ABC's Megan to breezy as the story. This morning dramatic video showing a child's birthday party at a zoo attorney into a nightmare. During a presentation at a wrecked house center near Salt Lake City an alligator gains its handler by her arm and dragged her into the water enclosure. They Peter lax in its job owner hand. Immediately Donnie wise men knew he had a health. All right cedar faced coming up. I just knew we had to do something. First trying to lift the women out of the water. It and then jumping into the enclosure. For nearly a minute the gators thrashed them around and then suddenly she's able to remove her arm from its job a bystander pulling to handler out of the enclosure. While Donnie remains alone with the Gator. I was just thinking to myself what she was freed I need to be out safely I'm aware of what this think indeed I did see a cook first had. The center's owner says the handler was seen as an animal like usual good acting good to their performance. Got a little smile that. The reptiles senate releasing a statement on FaceBook reading. Working with some of these animals has inherent risks that we as a staff except yesterday disorder than thanks we hope never happens happened. It goes on to think Donny and the other bystander to spring into action. Their help combined with the training of our staff member probably saved her life and her limbs. Handler underwent surgery east taking antibiotics. Student well and recover and injured him. Meg in banks.

