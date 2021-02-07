Transcript for Washington football team fined

The NFL is punishing one of its most storied franchises after investigating claims of sexual harassment and toxic workplace but ABC's Megan temper Izzy reports. Critics are far from satisfied. This morning the Washington folk while teen faces a ten million dollar fine the NFL punishing the franchise after an investigation into workplace culture. Including widespread sexual misconduct and harassment allegations. Many involving cheerleaders and female employees. Commissioner Roger Goodell saying that bullying and intimidation frequently took place. Many describe the culture has won a skier the investigation looked at claims dating back to 2004. Team owner Dan Snyder has now agreed to step back from day to day operations of the teens. Saying he is great remorse and promised seen nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again. Not only lends I hate it head on back off so what's eating curried Ed at. Urban attitude agreed are. Elite eight we went legit Bryant about Europe. Emily apple need a former Washington employee and the only woman to speak on the record. Calls her time with fifteen the most miserable experience of her life. Attorney Lee said Ames who represents forty former Washington employees says her clients are outraged seen the fine isn't enough. And accusing the NFL protecting Dan Snyder. By not making the investigation's findings public. I'm getting call after all X after it asked telling me they're physically you don't. Hearing hearing this news and I am just feeling soon disappointing end to Syrian. Critics compared to ten million dollar fine to pocket change. For a team recently valued at 3.5. Billion dollars. Snyder's wife Tonya who recently was named co CEO we'll now take over DNA operations. T. An answer. Megan thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.