-
Now Playing: Pint-sized powerhouse
-
Now Playing: Parents of toddlers in ‘racist baby’ Trump video are speaking out
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias slams East Coast
-
Now Playing: Debate over reopening schools
-
Now Playing: Isaias leaves destruction in its wake
-
Now Playing: Parents' unusual punishment
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Student plans to become 'sugar baby' to pay off debt
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Babysitter drinking on the job?
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Tackling the stigma that dads can't handle 'mommy business'
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': How customers react to a woman vs. man crying in public
-
Now Playing: Doctors move from hospitals to COVID-19 testing sites to treat communities of color
-
Now Playing: In a COVID-19 world, service industries are turning to contact-free tech
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teacher doesn't have enough money for groceries and supplies
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 4, 2020
-
Now Playing: The ongoing fight to protect health care workers
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Can the US Postal Service handle mail-in voting?
-
Now Playing: UN: North Korea may be capable of putting nuclear devices on ballistic missiles
-
Now Playing: Impeachment counsel: Bolton could've 'proved' impeachment articles, wanted 'pay day'