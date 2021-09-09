Over 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized ahead of fall

In Idaho, some hospitals are now rationing care and say they are running out of critical equipment, space and staff. Experts are closely tracking the new mu variant that is confirmed in 28 states.
4:33 | 09/09/21

