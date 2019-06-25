Transcript for 11-year-old killed after 40-foot tree falls on group at Girl Scout camp

the girl scouts camping tragedy that took the life of a girl scout. 11-year-old Isabel Meyer dying when a massive tree came down. A number of other girl scouts were hurt when they were all pinned. The county sheriff fighting back tears. And here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, a family and community mourning the death of 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer, after a freak accident at this girl scout camp in southwest she was out with a group just before noon Monday hiking down a steep gravel hill heading to the mess hall when tragedy came crashing down. I'm at camp Koch girl scout camp, and we've had a tree fall on a group of girls. Reporter: The 40-foot tree hitting Meyer on the head and abdomen, trapping her and three others under it. She died at the hospital. Unfortunately, a girl died. You can -- we prepare for this, but it's never easy. Reporter: A 10-year-old girl and two adult women were also injured. The camp, along the Ohio river near the town of cannelton, the area plagued by heavy rain for weeks. The fallen tree appeared uprooted. David, the camp is closed while they investigate. The other girl scout has been treated and released. The two adults are still in the hospital. David? Eva, thank you.

