2 Civil War soldiers receive Medal of Honor for 'Great Locomotive Chase'

Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to two Union soldiers from the American Civil War, more than 160 years after they were executed for their involvement in a daring mission against the Confederacy.

July 3, 2024

