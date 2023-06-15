2 shot, police officer injured during Nuggets NBA championship parade

At least two people were injured by gunfire during the Denver Nuggets’ parade. Plus, a police officer was struck by a fire truck carrying team members.

June 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live