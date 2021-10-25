20 reported tornadoes in 4 states brought by new storm system

As Kentucky still reels from last week's deadly tornado outbreak, a new storm system is expected to bring heavy rain to the region and tornado sightings have been reported in Iowa and Minnesota.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live