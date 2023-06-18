3-day ceasefire starts between Sudan's warring factions

The ceasefire that was brokered by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, started today. Tomorrow the U.N. will hold a conference to raise money to cover Sudan's humanitarian needs.

June 18, 2023

