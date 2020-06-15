Over 42,000-pounds of ground beef recalled

Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced that over 42,000-pounds of ground beef in seven products have been recalled due to E. coli concerns.
0:14 | 06/15/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 42,000-pounds of ground beef recalled

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

