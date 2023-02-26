More than 50 migrants dead as boat sinks off coast of Italy

Officials believe that the migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and Somalia died after their wooden boat broke apart after crashing into the rocky shore off Italy.

February 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live