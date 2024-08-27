80 million Americans swelter in late summer heat wave

Chicago was under an excessive heat warning for the second day in a row, with the afternoon feeling like it was 115 degrees. The heat has also been fueling storms in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

August 27, 2024

