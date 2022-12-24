ABC mourns the passing of Dax Tejera

Beloved father, husband and colleague Dax Tejera, executive producer of "The Week with George Stephanopoulos," died suddenly Friday, leaving the ABC family "shocked and hurt."

December 24, 2022

