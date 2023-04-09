Abortion debate re-ignited after suspension of mifepristone

Despite being approved more than 20 years ago, a federal judge in Texas suspended the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill, which affects health care for millions of women across the U.S.

April 9, 2023

