Ex-aide to 2 New York governors arrested for plotting to promote Chinese interests

Linda Sun, a former aide to two New York governors, is accused of being an agent of the Chinese government and making millions through the scheme. She has pleaded not guilty.

September 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live