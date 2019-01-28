Transcript for Air Force veteran receives a proper burial

Finally tonight here, America strong. He answered the call to serve, and tonight, the strangers answering the call to honor him. The workers at this cemetery in Killeen, Texas, were worried they were about to lay a veteran to rest, but they could not find anyone related to him. Vietnam war, air force veteran Joseph walker. Writing on their Facebook page, we do not believe veterans behind. And look at the line of people, perfect strangers, answering the call. One of the drivers in that traffic, ready to pay his respects. We are in a line, the entrance is way up there, this is, like, overflow parking in the grass. Reporter: This is central Texas state veteran cemetery. Off in the distance, all of those strangers and their American flags. Uniformed pal bearers carrying the veteran's casket. Fellow service members resting their hands on it. Others saluting, kneeling before the coffin. A community paying its respects. Peja pike leaves in Pennsylvania. Her husband and daughter both sefshg in the army. It's the right thing. This is a veteran who didn't have any family and, you know, he is part of our We're going to go out there and show him respect, show him love. He may have left a stranger, you know, but he's not a friend. Reporter: Carried by the next generation. Everyone there to honor vet name veteran Joseph walker. And we honor Joseph walker, too. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

