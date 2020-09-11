Transcript for Alex Trebek in his own words

Finally tonight, we leave you with a bit of trivia. The legendary game show host. He brought joy into American homes for decades. Who is the one and only, Alex trebek? And now, here is the host of "Super jeopardy!" -- Alex trebek! I got into broadcasting because I applied for a summer job to help pay for college. I did well in school. I've always enjoyed intellectual I love acquiring knowledge, even usknowledge. Welcome to "Jeopardy!" It's helped me to become the person I am. It's the kind of program you can watch with every member of your family. There's something for kids, for the grandparents. Treat every day as a blessing. Try to be aware of when you leave this Earth, that you've made a difference in the lives of other people. How would you like to be remembered? Oh, gosh, as a decent guy who did his best to help the contestants perform at their best. If you do that properly, the viewers will look on you as a good guy. He's a nice guy. And I like him. And if that's the way they remember me down the line, perfectly happy with that. Alex trebek was 80 years old, and a very, very good guy. And a reminder, a special tribute airs tonight at 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening. Stay safe.

