Alleged Santa Fe HS shooter charged with capital murder

More
Police say 10 people were killed, 13 recovering from injuries.
3:25 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alleged Santa Fe HS shooter charged with capital murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55299656,"title":"Alleged Santa Fe HS shooter charged with capital murder","duration":"3:25","description":"Police say 10 people were killed, 13 recovering from injuries.","url":"/WNT/video/alleged-santa-fe-hs-shooter-charged-capital-murder-55299656","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.