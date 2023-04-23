America Strong: Cancer survivor completes run at the Boston Marathon

C.J. DiPrima, 29, a cancer survivor completes his resolution to run the Boston Marathon with his team from the Mass General Cancer Center, including the doctor who treated him.

April 23, 2023

