Transcript for America Strong: ‘Mighty Quinn’

Finally tonight here, America strong. There is one little trick or treater out there tonight who is 3, dressed as buzz lightyear, but in real life, he's mighty Quinn. Look at that smile. Quinn waters from Massachusetts. And he is a fighter. Diagnosed with brain cancer the day after he turned 3, he spent five months in and out of the hospital. Close to ten hours of surgery, four rounds of chemo and a stem cell transplant. When he got home, he could not leave his house for 100 days. He was in isolation. His only connection to the outside world, his front window. The neighborhood children coming to the window. The high school theater group performing. The football team with a surprise of their own. First responders, cheerleaders, even Irish step dancers. Quinn greeting them all from inside the quinn-dow. Even the red sox world series trophy stopped by. Doctors have just told the family Quinn is now allowed to go outside and this week -- Welcome to the ice, the mighty Quinn. Reporter: Dropping the puck before the Bruins hockey game. And tonight, no new evidence of cancer, just a smiling, dressed up Quinn. Happy Halloween, David! Reporter: Dressed as buzz lightyear. And when asked if he's ready to trick or treat? Yes! Reporter: Tonight, the waters family all together celebrating the day and celebrating Quinn. Trick or treat! Reporter: A Halloween to remember. Happy Halloween, Quinn. We're all pulling for you. And I hope you all have a safe Halloween out there. And we'll see you right back here tomorrow night. Good night.

