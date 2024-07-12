American Airlines flight evacuated at San Francisco Airport due to smoke in the cabin

Officials said an American Airlines flight was evacuated, and at least one person was injured, after smoke filled the cabin at San Francisco International Airport on Friday.

July 12, 2024

