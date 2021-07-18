American tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19

More
Coco Gauff joins a growing number of athletes that will not be permitted to compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19.
1:44 | 07/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"Coco Gauff joins a growing number of athletes that will not be permitted to compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78916930","title":"American tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/american-tennis-star-coco-gauff-tests-positive-covid-78916930"}