24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

4 Americans escape Afghanistan by land

A week after the last U.S. troops left the country, a senior state department official help four citizens make it across a land border into a neighboring country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live