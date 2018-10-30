Amy Robach climbs Mount Kilimanjaro 5 years after cancer

More
She shared a message to all women after making the grueling trip at high altitude and darkness.
2:22 | 10/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amy Robach climbs Mount Kilimanjaro 5 years after cancer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58861695,"title":"Amy Robach climbs Mount Kilimanjaro 5 years after cancer","duration":"2:22","description":"She shared a message to all women after making the grueling trip at high altitude and darkness.","url":"/WNT/video/amy-robach-climbs-mount-kilimanjaro-years-cancer-58861695","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.