Now Playing: ABC News' Amy Robach climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro to celebrate surviving cancer

Now Playing: Amy Robach climbs Mount Kilimanjaro 5 years after cancer

Now Playing: Mother sues day care, accuses staff of directing 'fight club'

Now Playing: Allegations of a possible smear campaign against special counsel

Now Playing: Trump, first lady and Kushners pay their respects in Pittsburgh

Now Playing: Family grieving after 3 siblings killed at Indiana school bus stop

Now Playing: Authorities investigating deadly helicopter crash in Florida

Now Playing: Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston mob boss, killed in prison

Now Playing: Why it Matters: Meghan McCain says US foreign policy is what is driving her to vote

Now Playing: Why it Matters: Parkland shooting survivors on what's driving them to vote

Now Playing: 16-year-old accused of gunning down classmate makes 1st court appearance

Now Playing: President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship

Now Playing: Stacey Abrams on running for governor in Georgia

Now Playing: FBI warns potential targets that suspicious packages may still be in the mail

Now Playing: Trump orders troops to border

Now Playing: First funerals to be held today for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

Now Playing: 'GMA Day' viewers sent us their scarily-bad Halloween costume fails

Now Playing: 3 children killed at school bus stop

Now Playing: Synagogue survivor recalls hiding amid gunfire