-
Now Playing: NFL quarterback Cam Newton sets Guinness World Record
-
Now Playing: 1st look at athletes in ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue
-
Now Playing: Older brother away at boot camp returns to surprise siblings at school
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown signs with Patriots after being released by Raiders
-
Now Playing: Authorities serve search warrants for owner of boat where 34 died
-
Now Playing: Cargo ship bursts into flames off the coast of Georgia
-
Now Playing: Rescuers searching for 4 crew members after cargo ship catches fire
-
Now Playing: Bullied boy makes shirt, becomes official product
-
Now Playing: Hurricane leaves fish stranded in shallow water
-
Now Playing: Cargo ship lists to its side near Georgia coast
-
Now Playing: Purdue University dedicates the Tyler Trent gate at their stadium
-
Now Playing: The head of a charity that received donations from Roc Nation and the NFL apologizes
-
Now Playing: Hiker in Hawaii has been missing for over a week
-
Now Playing: First-hand look at the devastation in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Trump tweeted that he had been planning a secret meeting with the Taliban
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman missing in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Bank accidentally deposits $120K into wrong account, couple spends nearly everything
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman's push for lighter sentence after pleading guilty in SAT scandal
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates prepare to square off in key battleground state
-
Now Playing: New details in arrest of 2 Americans accused in stabbing death of Italian policeman