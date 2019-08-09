Transcript for Antonio Brown signs with Patriots after being released by Raiders

Now to the NFL and a firestorm just as the season gets under way. One of the top players in the game, and one of the most controversial, signing a new deal with the defending super bowl champs. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Free! Reporter: This is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, renegade all-pro Antonio brown celebrating after forcing the Oakland raiders to fire him. Free! Fly like an eagle. Reporter: The raiders signed brown last March for $50 million. It was a tumultuous off-season. First, he posted pictures of frostbitten feet from cryotherapy treatments that would delay his training camp. Then threatening retirement rather than wearing a new football helmet. Much of the drama playing out as the cameras rolled for the HBO series "Hard knocks." I got a lot of people around me that depend on me to perform and it's my livelihood being on my feet. Reporter: After publically demanding the raiders cut him, he even released a phone call with his head coach. What the hell is going on, man? Reporter: The raiders finally caving, avoiding paying him $29 million in guaranteed money. We just have exhausted everything. Reporter: Then the super bowl defending champion new England patriots swooping in to offer him a one-year, $15 million contract. The team he wanted to play for in the first place. At the end of the day I think they came to the realization that he is a cancer on our football team. Reporter: Brown is not eligible to play until week two, which means he will not be available for the opener tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.