Transcript for Authorities serve search warrants for owner of boat where 34 died

A record high. Summer still continues there. Rob, thank you. And now to new developments to the deadly boat fire. 34 passengers killed when flames broke out, trapping them below deck. Investigators searching for training, maintenance, and safety records. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, the company that owned this boat that burst into flames last week, killing 34 people onboard, teeming with investigators. Federal authorities executing a search warrant, carrying boxes out of truth aquatics headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, and taking photos of the conception's sister ship. Officials calling this a standard part of the efforts to figure out what caused the inferno, and whether anyone is criminally liable. I want to get to the bottom of what it was, just like everybody else does. Reporter: Investigators also interviewing crew members about those horrifying early morning hours on September 2nd. Flames engulfing the galley of the 75-foot dive boat, trapping everyone sleeping below. Roger, are they locked inside the boat? Roger, can you get back onboard and unlock the boat? Unlock the doors so they can get off? Reporter: The five crew members, including the captain who made that mayday call, escaping. The ship's owner saying it was impossible for them to save any of the passengers. And tonight, Tom, investigators also focusing on the layout of the boat. Saying the only exits from the sleeping quarters both led to the area that was on fire. Tom? Marci, thank you.

