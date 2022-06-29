Auto manufacturer recalls over 500,000 SUVs in US

In an alert to consumers and citing the risk of fire from cracked fuel injectors, the Ford Motor Company has recalled certain sport-utility models following 20 reported incidents.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live