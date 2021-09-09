Award-winning actor Michael Constantine dies

Michael Constantine was best known for his role as the overprotective father in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” He was 94.
0:15 | 09/09/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Award-winning actor Michael Constantine dies
To the index in we have learned tonight Emmy award winning actor Michael Constantine has died known for many roles including the overprotective father and my big fat Greek wedding. After skipper Dallas the movie star and writer calling him the gift to the written word and always a friend. He missed 94.

