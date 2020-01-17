Baseball sign-stealing scandal claims 3rd manager

New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, hired in November, stepped down on Thursday in the midst of a cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros.
0:10 | 01/17/20

{"duration":"0:10","description":"New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, hired in November, stepped down on Thursday in the midst of a cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68338450","title":"Baseball sign-stealing scandal claims 3rd manager","url":"/WNT/video/baseball-sign-stealing-scandal-claims-3rd-manager-68338450"}