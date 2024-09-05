Basketball campers give crazy feel-good reaction to their campmate singing skills

At the basketball camp "Alabama Hoops," Charlie Campbell sang "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims and received wonderful, cheering support from his campmates.

September 5, 2024

