Bat boy may be Dodgers' Most Valuable Player

Last night, bat boy Javier Herrera saved MLB star Shohei Ohtani by catching a screaming line-drive foul ball barehanded in the dugout.

June 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live