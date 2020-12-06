Transcript for Battle over symbols of Confederacy sweeping the country

Next to the latest skirmish in the battle over confederate statues and symbols. Starting in Norfolk, Virginia. Workers took down a statue that was in a square since 1907. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, the battle over symbols of the confederacy sweeping the country. Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking down the statue. Reporter: Crews today pulling a confederate soldier nicknamed Johnny reb to the ground. The statue standing high above Norfolk for more than a century. Also in Virginia this week, protesters taking a sledgehammer to the head of this confederate monument. Another symbol of division, Christopher Columbus. Statues of him vandalized in Miami, even beheaded in Boston, targeted over the explorer's treatment of indigenous people. While others see them as a part of history that should be preserved. History is important for us for our kids. They will know why we are here. Reporter: Across the country, more than 1,700 confederate symbols still stand. In Houston, the mayor announcing he'll relocate these confederate statues to commemorate juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in America. Jacksonville, going one step further, ordering all confederate statues removed. I understand the anger and frustration. Okay? I hear you and I'm going to walk with you. Reporter: This as the fight over renaming military bases named for confederate soldiers continues. The president dismissing the idea, but some Republicans breaking ranks. If you want to continue to name forts after soldiers, there have been a lot of great soldiers that have come along since the civil war. Reporter: Tom, here in Dallas, city officials are asking a court for permission to remove the monument you see behind me. They want to have it stored and preserved in storage, saying it is a glorification of slavery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.