Transcript for Bernie Madoff dies in prison at age 82

We learned today that Bernie Madoff has died in prison. Whatever happened to the billions? Did investors get their money back? Here's whit Johnson tonight. Reporter: The mastermind of the largest Ponzi scheme in American history, dying behind bars in North Carolina at the age of 82. Bernie Madoff's health deteriorating in recent months. In a wheelchair, suffering from kidney disease. He was an aging, debilitated man who was in many ways broken at this point in his life. Reporter: Madoff died 12 years into a 150-year sentence. The disgraced financier defrauding thousands of investors. Pleading guilty to the scheme, which unraveled shortly after the 2008 financial crisis. He nt only destroyed my life but he's destroyed the lives of thousands of people. Reporter: Madoff's wife Ruth Madoff, reportedly living quietly out of the public eye in Connecticut and Florida, always claimed she knew nothing. The fraud was ultimately valued at $17.5 billion. Most of that has been recovered for the victims.

