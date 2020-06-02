Bernie Madoff seeking medical release from prison

Serving a life sentence for running the biggest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, he claims to be dying from kidney disease.
0:16 | 02/06/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Madoff seeking medical release from prison

