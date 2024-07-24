Biden to speak for 1st time on his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office for the first time to discuss his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race and his plans for the final months of his political career.

July 24, 2024

