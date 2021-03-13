Biden targets Fourth of July for some normalcy to return

More
President Joe Biden said that all American adults should be eligible for vaccination by May 1. He said he has a goal to gain “independence” from COVID-19 by the Fourth of July.
3:21 | 03/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden targets Fourth of July for some normalcy to return

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:21","description":"President Joe Biden said that all American adults should be eligible for vaccination by May 1. He said he has a goal to gain “independence” from COVID-19 by the Fourth of July. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76425254","title":"Biden targets Fourth of July for some normalcy to return ","url":"/WNT/video/biden-targets-fourth-july-normalcy-return-76425254"}