-
Now Playing: Here’s every public figure who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far
-
Now Playing: Italy institutes new harsh lockdowns starting Monday
-
Now Playing: Biden begins ‘Help is Here’ tour to tout COVID relief bill
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: New York governor remains defiant, refuses to step down
-
Now Playing: People travel to Miami Beach for spring break
-
Now Playing: How long does immunity last from the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 risk for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Every adult will be eligible for vaccine by May 1, Biden says
-
Now Playing: Daylight saving time, sleep and mental health
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden marks 1 year of pandemic in 1st prime-time address
-
Now Playing: Spring break kicks off during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Biden’s vaccine push
-
Now Playing: Traveling nurses return home, but never for long: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Travel nurses share inside look at height of pandemic in New York: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Hunger crisis in Yemen: ‘It’s like a living hell on earth’
-
Now Playing: Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
-
Now Playing: President Biden addresses nation on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Ongoing war in Yemen called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis