Biden says Trump’s refusal to work with him shows ‘incredible irresponsibility’

More
As the president continues to refuse to concede, the president-elect met virtually with a group of bipartisan governors and spoke about being held back from preparing to handle COVID-19.
4:01 | 11/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden says Trump’s refusal to work with him shows ‘incredible irresponsibility’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:01","description":"As the president continues to refuse to concede, the president-elect met virtually with a group of bipartisan governors and spoke about being held back from preparing to handle COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74305433","title":"Biden says Trump’s refusal to work with him shows ‘incredible irresponsibility’","url":"/WNT/video/biden-trumps-refusal-work-shows-incredible-irresponsibility-74305433"}