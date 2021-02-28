Biden’s COVID relief package passes House

More
The president is now urging the Senate to act fast as millions await relief.
2:42 | 02/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden’s COVID relief package passes House

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:42","description":"The president is now urging the Senate to act fast as millions await relief. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76158200","title":"Biden’s COVID relief package passes House","url":"/WNT/video/bidens-covid-relief-package-passes-house-76158200"}