Transcript for Big turnout for early in-person voting leads to long lines in Georgia

Back here at home amid concern over voting during a pandemic early voting is now under way across much of this country. And in Georgia this is the first day ABC's Steve Olson Sami with what they're seeing already. This is one of the shorter lines voters in the heart of Atlanta waited for more than four and five hours before they could vote today. Hours away in Columbus the line started before the sun came out I got about 5:15 this morning. I got me a couple call barricade and my hairdo lab was progress we get along where voting is now taking place in 45 states and the nation's capital. In Georgia were in person early voting started today election officials expected to stay this busy. For the next three weeks nearly everyone we spoke with in line said they did not trust sending their vote in the mail you didn't want to vote by mail now. You wonderful view now. Yeah in Georgia more than one point five million voters have asked for absentee ballots so far. And more than 400000. Of them than filled out and returned already in Florida. They started counting those mail in ballots today. A new ABC news Washington Post poll says that half of all voters planned to vote early here in Buckhead Atlanta. This polling location is now closed but the line behind me is still nearly an hour long and all of these voters will be getting through tonight David. Just extraordinary with three weeks left to go voting already under way across this country Steve thank you and with so much concerned about voting this year amid this pandemic in the news on male and an absentee ballots. Our partners at 530 A to put together an easy to use state by state guide to answer your questions on voting. A bull in cursed and by mail Biddle abcnews.com. Slash. W&T. Vote 20/20.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.