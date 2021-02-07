-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
-
Now Playing: Jihae's new single ‘Utopia’ has messages of love and unity
-
Now Playing: Lance Bass discusses new series ‘Unicorn Hunters’
-
Now Playing: Roots drummer makes directorial debut
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain announces departure from ‘The View’
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Supreme Court rules Arizona laws don’t violate Voting Rights Act
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities
-
Now Playing: Accusers frustrated after Bill Cosby freed from prison on a technicality
-
Now Playing: Questlove makes directorial debut with 'Summer of Soul'
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears’ father fires back after singer files to end conservatorship
-
Now Playing: A tribute to Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: Instagram changes on the way
-
Now Playing: Cosby conviction overturned
-
Now Playing: New NCAA policy will allow athletes to profit off name and likeness
-
Now Playing: Princes William and Harry to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue
-
Now Playing: Battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship continues with her dad pushing back
-
Now Playing: Inside the K-pop schools looking to create the next generation of stars
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 30, 2021