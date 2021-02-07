Bill Cosby reunited with wife for 1st time in 3 years

More
Cosby left his home outside Philadelphia on Thursday to return to his home in Massachusetts. The couple has not seen each other since he was found guilty of sexual assault in 2018.
0:22 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Cosby reunited with wife for 1st time in 3 years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Cosby left his home outside Philadelphia on Thursday to return to his home in Massachusetts. The couple has not seen each other since he was found guilty of sexual assault in 2018.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78622590","title":"Bill Cosby reunited with wife for 1st time in 3 years","url":"/WNT/video/bill-cosby-reunited-wife-1st-time-years-78622590"}