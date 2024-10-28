'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston gets a year in prison for role in Jan. 6

Hollywood actor known for his roles in "Anchorman" and "Bob's Burgers" has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. 

October 28, 2024

