Transcript for Body found half-mile from home of missing Maine teacher: Police

And now to new developments in the search for a missing teacher in Maine. Her husband saying she vanished in the middle of the night five days ago. A disturbing discovery this morning, and what we've learned about what happened. The appointment with a medical professional in the hours before she disappeared. Here's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, police tape blocking off this heavily wooded area in north yarmouth, Maine. Acting on a tip, authorities discovered a body found about a half mile from the home of Kristin Westra, a mother and teacher who mysteriously vanished night five days ago. The office of the medical examiner is on scene. No positive identification has been made. Reporter: Police now calling the case a death investigation. Loved ones say she would never abandon her kids or students. The mother of two was last seen Sunday evening, going to bed around 8:00 P.M. Her husband says he woke up around 3:30 A.M., noticed she wasn't there, but assumed she had trouble sleeping. For days, search teams sifted through tall brush, used K-9s and drones. The outpouring of support from the community has been huge. My wife is loved. My wife is loved dearly. Reporter: Family members say Westra had anxiety issues, and saw a medical professional days before disappearing. Her husband Jay, writing on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.