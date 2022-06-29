Book commemorates people of Japanese descent interned during WWII

Names of more than 125,000 people of Japanese descent interned during WWII have been brought together in a new book that was 80 years in the making.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live